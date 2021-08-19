The Associated Press has released its Top 25 preseason poll for college football. Alabama is No. 1 for the fourth time in the past six seasons. The Crimson Tide are coming off their sixth national championship under head coach Nick Saban. Alabama defeated Ohio State in the title game last season.
The Tide received 47 of 63 first-place votes in the preseason poll.
1) Alabama
2) Oklahoma
3) Clemson
4) Ohio State
5) Georgia
6) Texas A&M
7) Iowa State
8) Cincinnati
9) Notre Dame
10) North Carolina
Five Big Ten Conference teams are in the preseason Top 20:
Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (12), Indiana (17), Iowa (18), Penn State (19)
Illinois' home opener is set for Saturday, Aug. 28. Illinois will host Nebraska at noon next Saturday. You can catch the game on the Big-Z -- 107.1 FM, 1570 AM.