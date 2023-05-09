Spring prep sports
The spring prep sports season is in high gear here in the month of May. All of the boys and girls spring sports continue to the end of the month. Prep sports winding down here in the spring season include: tennis, baseball, volleyball on the boys side - softball & soccer on the girls side as well as boys and girls track.
Marquette athletic director Brian Hoener talks about finishing up the spring as the head coach of the Explorers girls soccer squad. He also recaps the other spring sports and takes a look at the summer camps coming up at Marquette HS:
EAWR athletic director Mark Beatty has a look at the Oilers spring sports season including the recent "Oiler Nation day" at the ballpark.
Roxana athletic director Mark Briggs has a look at Shells spring sports, the summer season as the boys basketball coach, and what's ahead on campus at Roxana HS. Also Roxana hosting regionals this spring in soccer, softball & baseball.
