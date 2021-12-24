Alton Invitational Bowling Tournament
Alton Xmas Tourney - THU @ Bowl Haven
(GIRLS)
1. Collinsville, 2. Highland, 3. Belleville East
> Jerseyville (6th), Alton (8th), CM (10th), Marquette (12th)
(BOYS)
1. Mascoutah, 2. B.East, 3. B.West
> Alton (6th), Marquette (7th), Jerseyville (8th), CM (10th)
Individual standings @ Alton bowling tourney - 6 games
* Boys leader - Bradon West, Mascoutah - 1380
> Eric Spond, Alton - 1280 (4th place)
> Hayden Sherman, Marquette - 1254 (9th place)
> Tyler Ayres, Jersey - 1233 (12th place)
* Girls leader - Carissa Merkle, Highland - 1241
> Madeline Woefel, CM - 1100 (6th place)
> Sammie Malley, Jersey - 1048 (8th place)
