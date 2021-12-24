bowling6.jpg.jpeg

Alton Invitational Bowling Tournament

Alton Xmas Tourney - THU @ Bowl Haven

(GIRLS) 

1. Collinsville, 2. Highland, 3. Belleville East

> Jerseyville (6th), Alton (8th), CM (10th), Marquette (12th)

(BOYS) 

1. Mascoutah, 2. B.East, 3. B.West

> Alton (6th), Marquette (7th), Jerseyville (8th), CM (10th)

Individual standings @ Alton bowling tourney - 6 games

* Boys leader - Bradon West, Mascoutah - 1380

> Eric Spond, Alton - 1280 (4th place)

> Hayden Sherman, Marquette - 1254 (9th place)

> Tyler Ayres, Jersey - 1233 (12th place)

* Girls leader - Carissa Merkle, Highland - 1241 

> Madeline Woefel, CM - 1100 (6th place)

> Sammie Malley, Jersey - 1048 (8th place)

