Prospect League baseball
-0-
The Alton River Dragons finish out the 2023 season with back to back games against Cape Catfish (MO) the next two nights.
FRI, 6:35 - Cape Catfish @ Alton River Dragons
SAT, 6:35 - Alton @ Cape Catfish - Cape Girardeau, MO
_
Alton has a record of 10-and-18 in the 2nd half of the season. Their overall record this summer sits at 19-and-35.
_
PLAYOFFS:
The first round Divisional Championship match-ups are set for Sunday (8/6)
Champion City (OH) @ Chillicothe (OH) - 5:05
Springfield @ Danville - 4:30
Quincy @ Clinton (IA) - 2:00
Thrillville (Marion, IL) @ Cape Catfish (MO) - 6:35
_
-0-