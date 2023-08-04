riverdragons12.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons finish out the 2023 season with back to back games against Cape Catfish (MO) the next two nights.

FRI, 6:35 - Cape Catfish @ Alton River Dragons

SAT, 6:35 - Alton @ Cape Catfish - Cape Girardeau, MO

Alton has a record of 10-and-18 in the 2nd half of the season.  Their overall record this summer sits at 19-and-35. 

PLAYOFFS:

The first round Divisional Championship match-ups are set for Sunday (8/6)

Champion City (OH) @ Chillicothe (OH) - 5:05

Springfield @ Danville - 4:30

Quincy @ Clinton (IA) - 2:00

Thrillville (Marion, IL) @ Cape Catfish (MO) - 6:35 

