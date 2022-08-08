Prospect League baseball playoffs
-0-
The Alton River Dragons won the Prairie Land Division championship with a home playoff win Sunday night. Alton beat Springfield (IL), 4-1 at Gordon Moore Park behind the pitching of Adam Stilts and the first home run of the year from Marcus Huesohn. The River Dragons advance to the Western Conference finals where they will host the Quincy Gems on Tuesday night.
Scott Montesano has a River Dragons playoff update:
WP - Adam Stilts - 8-IP, 1-R, 4-H, 0-BB, 6-K, 98-pitches
SV - Colton Huntt (SV, 2)
Marcus Huesohn - 2-run HR (1) in the first inning
Eddie King - RBI-3B in the first inning
-0-
Other Division championship games - SUN
Quincy 6, Normal 3
Illinois Valley 11, Danville 10
Chillicothe (OH) 16, Johnstown (PA) 0
-0-
TUE, Aug 9
* Western Conference Finals: Quincy @ Alton, 6:35
* Eastern Conference Finals: Chillicothe (OH) @ Illinois Valley, 7:05
> Winners play a best of 3 championship series
-0-
PHOTO: Marcus Huesohn (#13) from Waterloo, IL - hit his first home run of the season Sunday night in the playoff win over Springfield.