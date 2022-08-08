riverdragons3.jpg

Prospect League baseball playoffs

-0-

The Alton River Dragons won the Prairie Land Division championship with a home playoff win Sunday night.  Alton beat Springfield (IL), 4-1 at Gordon Moore Park behind the pitching of Adam Stilts and the first home run of the year from Marcus Huesohn.  The River Dragons advance to the Western Conference finals where they will host the Quincy Gems on Tuesday night. 

Scott Montesano has a River Dragons playoff update:

altonbb1.mp3

WP - Adam Stilts - 8-IP, 1-R, 4-H, 0-BB, 6-K, 98-pitches

SV - Colton Huntt (SV, 2)

Marcus Huesohn - 2-run HR (1) in the first inning

Eddie King - RBI-3B in the first inning

-0-

Other Division championship games - SUN

Quincy 6, Normal 3

Illinois Valley 11, Danville 10

Chillicothe (OH) 16, Johnstown (PA) 0

-0-

TUE, Aug 9 

* Western Conference Finals: Quincy @ Alton, 6:35

* Eastern Conference Finals: Chillicothe (OH) @ Illinois Valley, 7:05

> Winners play a best of 3 championship series

-0-

riverdragons10.jpg

PHOTO: Marcus Huesohn (#13) from Waterloo, IL - hit his first home run of the season Sunday night in the playoff win over Springfield. 