Weather played havoc with the Alton Redbirds Boy’s Soccer tournament at Public School Stadium and Piasa Stadium at AHS Saturday. The tournament was cancelled and officials said it will not be rescheduled.
Roxana soccer tournament - finals
(SAT)
Championship game:
Civic Memorial 1, Lebanon 0
Kickoff Classic on Route 66 Saturday.
Raymond Lincolnwood, Carlinville and Hillsboro were each 2-0 in the event. Staunton and Litchfield were 1-1 and North Mac, Lutheran and Athens were all 0-2.
Tourney results:
Lincolnwood 9 North Mac 0
Staunton 9 North Mac 0
Litchfield 4 Staunton 0
Lincolnwood 3 Litchfield 1
Carlinville 4 Lutheran 3
Carlinville 3 Athens 1
Hillsboro 4 Athens 1
Hillsboro 5 Lutheran 2