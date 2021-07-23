Alton Post 126 topped Trenton, 6-5 last night (THU) in the elimination bracket of the Fifth Division Tournament. Trenton scored three times in the top of the 7th inning to tie the game (5-5) only to see Alton score a run in the bottom of the 7th for the walk off win.
WP - Ted Webb
Preston Kaylor - 2-RBI
Caden Laslie - 3-4
Cameron Hailstone - 2-4, game-winning RBI
RBI each: Preston Schepers, Frank Goss
-0-
Tonight at the tourney:
Alton vs. Steeleville, Highland vs. Grayville
Centralia vs. Harrisburg (winner's bracket)
-0-
Fifth Division tournament - teams remaining: Highland, Centralia, Harrisburg, Steeleville, Alton, Grayville
Eliminated teams: Carmi, Carbondale, Trenton, Carrier Mills