Alton Post 126 topped Trenton, 6-5 last night (THU) in the elimination bracket of the Fifth Division Tournament.  Trenton scored three times in the top of the 7th inning to tie the game (5-5) only to see Alton score a run in the bottom of the 7th for the walk off win. 

WP - Ted Webb

Preston Kaylor - 2-RBI

Caden Laslie - 3-4

Cameron Hailstone - 2-4, game-winning RBI

RBI each: Preston Schepers, Frank Goss

-0-

Tonight at the tourney:

Alton vs. Steeleville, Highland vs. Grayville

Centralia vs. Harrisburg (winner's bracket)

-0-

Fifth Division tournament - teams remaining: Highland, Centralia, Harrisburg, Steeleville, Alton, Grayville

Eliminated teams: Carmi, Carbondale, Trenton, Carrier Mills

