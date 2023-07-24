Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons defeated REX Baseball from Terre Haute (IN), 13-9 on Sunday night. Alton snaps a 3-game losing streak and improves to 7-and-14 in the 2nd half of the season.
The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more:
River Dragons baseball this week:
MON - Alton @ Marion (IL)
TUE - Alton @ Springfield (IL)
WED - Alton vs. O'Fallon (MO) - GMP
THU - Alton @ Burlington (IA)
FRI - Alton @ Burlington (IA)
SAT - Alton vs. Danville - GMP
SUN - Alton vs. O'Fallon (MO) - GMP
