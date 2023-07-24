riverdragons16.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons defeated REX Baseball from Terre Haute (IN), 13-9 on Sunday night.  Alton snaps a 3-game losing streak and improves to 7-and-14 in the 2nd half of the season. 

The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more:

River Dragons baseball this week: 

MON - Alton @ Marion (IL)

TUE - Alton @ Springfield (IL)

WED - Alton vs. O'Fallon (MO) - GMP

THU - Alton @ Burlington (IA)

FRI - Alton @ Burlington (IA)

SAT - Alton vs. Danville - GMP

SUN - Alton vs. O'Fallon (MO) - GMP

