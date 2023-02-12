ihsa logo

Girls Sectional Peoria Richwoods

100 Pounds

1st Place - Olivia Coll of Edwardsville (H.S.)

2nd Place - Sammy Lehr of Normal (Community West)

3rd Place - Alexis Bernal of Belleville (East)

4th Place - Hannah Younger of Mt. Vernon (H.S.)

105 Pounds

1st Place - Zoee Sadler of Anna (A.-Jonesboro)

2nd Place - Alexcia Hardin of Belleville (East)

3rd Place - Bailey Lusch of East Peoria

4th Place - Angel Bateson of Normal (Community West)

110 Pounds

1st Place - Sydney Cannon of Mt. Zion

2nd Place - Kyley Bair of Peoria (Richwoods)

3rd Place - Gigi Linhorst of Edwardsville (H.S.)

4th Place - Ella Miloncus of Springfield (Lanphier)

115 Pounds

1st Place - Avery Smith of Red Bud

2nd Place - Jasmine Brown of Auburn

3rd Place - Jaelyn Brumfield of LeRoy

4th Place - Allison Kroesch of Normal (University)

120 Pounds

1st Place - Isabella Motteler of Peoria (Richwoods)

2nd Place - Alexis Seymour of Jacksonville (H.S.)

3rd Place - Oregan Dover of Anna (A.-Jonesboro)

4th Place - Mia Balota of Benton

125 Pounds

1st Place - Alaynia Bryant of Charleston

2nd Place - Holly Zugmaier of Edwardsville (H.S.)

3rd Place - Faith Loyd of Carbondale (H.S.)

4th Place - Indhira Moore of Peoria (Richwoods)

130 Pounds

1st Place - Taylor Dawson of Collinsville

2nd Place - Karen Canchola of Morton

3rd Place - Natalie Beaumont of Toledo (Cumberland)

4th Place - Jaylah Dalton of Pekin

135 Pounds

1st Place - Kalia Williams of Peoria (Richwoods)

2nd Place - Lauren Dothager of Vandalia

3rd Place - Taylor Owens of Fithian (Oakwood)

4th Place - Jadyn Perry of Auburn

140 Pounds

1st Place - Mackenzie Pratt of Edwardsville (H.S.)

2nd Place - Alivia Ming of Goreville

3rd Place - Ava Vasey of Tolono (Unity)

4th Place - Nakiza Williams of Peoria (Richwoods)

145 Pounds

1st Place - Antonia Phillips of Alton (Sr.)

2nd Place - Mikah Merrill of Goreville

3rd Place - Jordan Bicknell of Stanford (Olympia)

4th Place - Mackensie Williams of Charleston

155 Pounds

1st Place - Lexi Ritchie of Tolono (Unity)

2nd Place - Haylie Nappier-Feth of Marion (H.S.)

3rd Place - Elanna Hickman of Alton (Sr.)

4th Place - Gabbie Collins of Paris

170 Pounds

1st Place - August Rottmann of Highland

2nd Place - Jadia Johnson of Peoria (Richwoods)

3rd Place - Faith Barrett of Mt. Vernon (H.S.)

4th Place - Kami Ratcliff of Belleville (East)

190 Pounds

1st Place - Keely Rulo of Belleville (East)

2nd Place - Alexandria Godinez of Washington

3rd Place - Abbrey Dewerff of Roxana

4th Place - Krista McBride of Goreville

235 Pounds

1st Place - Kiara Ganey of Belleville (East)

2nd Place - Tayla Phillips of Edwardsville (H.S.)

3rd Place - Phoenix Molina of Tolono (Unity)

4th Place - Jurdan Tyler of Urbana (H.S.)