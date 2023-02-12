Girls Sectional Peoria Richwoods
100 Pounds
1st Place - Olivia Coll of Edwardsville (H.S.)
2nd Place - Sammy Lehr of Normal (Community West)
3rd Place - Alexis Bernal of Belleville (East)
4th Place - Hannah Younger of Mt. Vernon (H.S.)
105 Pounds
1st Place - Zoee Sadler of Anna (A.-Jonesboro)
2nd Place - Alexcia Hardin of Belleville (East)
3rd Place - Bailey Lusch of East Peoria
4th Place - Angel Bateson of Normal (Community West)
110 Pounds
1st Place - Sydney Cannon of Mt. Zion
2nd Place - Kyley Bair of Peoria (Richwoods)
3rd Place - Gigi Linhorst of Edwardsville (H.S.)
4th Place - Ella Miloncus of Springfield (Lanphier)
115 Pounds
1st Place - Avery Smith of Red Bud
2nd Place - Jasmine Brown of Auburn
3rd Place - Jaelyn Brumfield of LeRoy
4th Place - Allison Kroesch of Normal (University)
120 Pounds
1st Place - Isabella Motteler of Peoria (Richwoods)
2nd Place - Alexis Seymour of Jacksonville (H.S.)
3rd Place - Oregan Dover of Anna (A.-Jonesboro)
4th Place - Mia Balota of Benton
125 Pounds
1st Place - Alaynia Bryant of Charleston
2nd Place - Holly Zugmaier of Edwardsville (H.S.)
3rd Place - Faith Loyd of Carbondale (H.S.)
4th Place - Indhira Moore of Peoria (Richwoods)
130 Pounds
1st Place - Taylor Dawson of Collinsville
2nd Place - Karen Canchola of Morton
3rd Place - Natalie Beaumont of Toledo (Cumberland)
4th Place - Jaylah Dalton of Pekin
135 Pounds
1st Place - Kalia Williams of Peoria (Richwoods)
2nd Place - Lauren Dothager of Vandalia
3rd Place - Taylor Owens of Fithian (Oakwood)
4th Place - Jadyn Perry of Auburn
140 Pounds
1st Place - Mackenzie Pratt of Edwardsville (H.S.)
2nd Place - Alivia Ming of Goreville
3rd Place - Ava Vasey of Tolono (Unity)
4th Place - Nakiza Williams of Peoria (Richwoods)
145 Pounds
1st Place - Antonia Phillips of Alton (Sr.)
2nd Place - Mikah Merrill of Goreville
3rd Place - Jordan Bicknell of Stanford (Olympia)
4th Place - Mackensie Williams of Charleston
155 Pounds
1st Place - Lexi Ritchie of Tolono (Unity)
2nd Place - Haylie Nappier-Feth of Marion (H.S.)
3rd Place - Elanna Hickman of Alton (Sr.)
4th Place - Gabbie Collins of Paris
170 Pounds
1st Place - August Rottmann of Highland
2nd Place - Jadia Johnson of Peoria (Richwoods)
3rd Place - Faith Barrett of Mt. Vernon (H.S.)
4th Place - Kami Ratcliff of Belleville (East)
190 Pounds
1st Place - Keely Rulo of Belleville (East)
2nd Place - Alexandria Godinez of Washington
3rd Place - Abbrey Dewerff of Roxana
4th Place - Krista McBride of Goreville
235 Pounds
1st Place - Kiara Ganey of Belleville (East)
2nd Place - Tayla Phillips of Edwardsville (H.S.)
3rd Place - Phoenix Molina of Tolono (Unity)
4th Place - Jurdan Tyler of Urbana (H.S.)