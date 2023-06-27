riverdragons3.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons play on the road the next two nights against the Quincy (IL) Gems.  Game times - 6:35 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.  Both teams come into tonight's contest at 5-games under the .500 mark.  The River Dragons are 9-and-14 while the Gems sit at 10-and-15 on the year.

Prospect League baseball - TUE

Alton @ Quincy - 6:35 pm

O'Fallon (MO) @ Normal (IL) - DH

Lafayette (IN) @ Champion City (OH)

Illinois Valley @ Clinton (IA)

Springfield @ Burlington (IA)

Jackson (TN) @ Cape Catfish (MO)

Terre Haute (IN) @ Danville

Johnstown (PA) @ Chilolicothe (OH)

WED --

Alton @ Quincy - 6:35 pm

