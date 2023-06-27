Prospect League baseball
-0-
The Alton River Dragons play on the road the next two nights against the Quincy (IL) Gems. Game times - 6:35 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Both teams come into tonight's contest at 5-games under the .500 mark. The River Dragons are 9-and-14 while the Gems sit at 10-and-15 on the year.
-0-
Prospect League baseball - TUE
Alton @ Quincy - 6:35 pm
O'Fallon (MO) @ Normal (IL) - DH
Lafayette (IN) @ Champion City (OH)
Illinois Valley @ Clinton (IA)
Springfield @ Burlington (IA)
Jackson (TN) @ Cape Catfish (MO)
Terre Haute (IN) @ Danville
Johnstown (PA) @ Chilolicothe (OH)
-0-
WED --
Alton @ Quincy - 6:35 pm
-0-