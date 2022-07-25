riverdragons2.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons won two games in Burlington (IA) over the weekend in Prospect League baseball.  The River Dragons beat the Burlington Bees, 5-3 on Saturday and 6-2 on Sunday in Iowa.  Alton moves to 25-and-23 overall this year including 7-and-10 in the second half of the season. 

Scott Montesano has a River Dragons update: 

Next up for Alton baseball:

Tonight (MON), 6:35 - Quincy @ Alton

TUE, 6:30 - Alton @ Danville

WED, 6:35 - Burlington (IA) @ Alton

THU, 6:35 - Alton @ Quincy

FRI, 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton

