tennis6.jpg

The All-Southwestern Conference teams have been announced for many of the 2021 fall sports.  The list includes All-SWC for girls/boys cross country, girls/boys golf, girls volleyball, boys soccer and girls tennis.  

-0-

Many Alton Redbirds made the all-conference squads for the 2021 fall sports season.

BOYS GOLF: Sam Ottwell - So  (1st team)

GIRLS GOLF: Addison Kenney - Fr  (2nd team), Olivia Boyd - Jr  (2nd team), Josie Giertz - Jr  (3rd team)

BOYS SOCCER: Noah Hardin - Sr  (2nd team), Connor Wieckhorst - Jr  (3rd team) 

GIRLS TENNIS: Lydia Taul - Jr  (2nd team), Anna Kane - Sr  (3rd team), Anna Brady - Jr  (3rd team).  Doubles team - Amelia Redman/Lily Schuler  (3rd team)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Reese Plont - Jr  (3rd team)

GIRLS XC: Sophia Pachal - Sr  (3rd team)

BOYS XC: Dylan Forsythe - Sr  (2nd team), Simon McClaine - Jr  (3rd team), Chris Kotzamanis - Jr  (3rd team)  

-0-

Checking the 1st team all-conference athletes: 

- Belleville East led the way in girls tennis with three 1st teamers: Brodie Rausch, Mia McIsaac, Kylee Del Vecchio 

- Edwardsville had three players make 1st team all-conference in girls volleyball: Gabby Saye, Emma Garner, Kaitlyn Conway 

- Edwardsville had three boys golfers make 1st team all-conference: Carter Crow, Ryan Suhre, Mason Lewis 

- O'Fallon led the way in girls golf with three players on the 1st team: Grace Daech, Reagan Martin, Maddie Vanderheyden 

- Collinsville led the 1st team in boys soccer with three players: Adam Reiniger, Dane Compton, Landon Mahat 

- Edwardsville had four 1st teamers on the boys cross country team: Geordan Patrylak, Ryan Watts, Ryan Luitjohan, Hugh Davis 

- Edwardsville and O'Fallon placed three runners each on the 1st team for girls cross country: (E) Emily Nuttall, Olivia Coll, Madison Strotheide; (O) Peyton Schieppe, Julia Monson, Brittney Brown   

-0-