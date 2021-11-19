The All-Southwestern Conference teams have been announced for many of the 2021 fall sports. The list includes All-SWC for girls/boys cross country, girls/boys golf, girls volleyball, boys soccer and girls tennis.
Many Alton Redbirds made the all-conference squads for the 2021 fall sports season.
BOYS GOLF: Sam Ottwell - So (1st team)
GIRLS GOLF: Addison Kenney - Fr (2nd team), Olivia Boyd - Jr (2nd team), Josie Giertz - Jr (3rd team)
BOYS SOCCER: Noah Hardin - Sr (2nd team), Connor Wieckhorst - Jr (3rd team)
GIRLS TENNIS: Lydia Taul - Jr (2nd team), Anna Kane - Sr (3rd team), Anna Brady - Jr (3rd team). Doubles team - Amelia Redman/Lily Schuler (3rd team)
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Reese Plont - Jr (3rd team)
GIRLS XC: Sophia Pachal - Sr (3rd team)
BOYS XC: Dylan Forsythe - Sr (2nd team), Simon McClaine - Jr (3rd team), Chris Kotzamanis - Jr (3rd team)
Checking the 1st team all-conference athletes:
- Belleville East led the way in girls tennis with three 1st teamers: Brodie Rausch, Mia McIsaac, Kylee Del Vecchio
- Edwardsville had three players make 1st team all-conference in girls volleyball: Gabby Saye, Emma Garner, Kaitlyn Conway
- Edwardsville had three boys golfers make 1st team all-conference: Carter Crow, Ryan Suhre, Mason Lewis
- O'Fallon led the way in girls golf with three players on the 1st team: Grace Daech, Reagan Martin, Maddie Vanderheyden
- Collinsville led the 1st team in boys soccer with three players: Adam Reiniger, Dane Compton, Landon Mahat
- Edwardsville had four 1st teamers on the boys cross country team: Geordan Patrylak, Ryan Watts, Ryan Luitjohan, Hugh Davis
- Edwardsville and O'Fallon placed three runners each on the 1st team for girls cross country: (E) Emily Nuttall, Olivia Coll, Madison Strotheide; (O) Peyton Schieppe, Julia Monson, Brittney Brown
