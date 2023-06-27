Prospect League baseball
-0-
Tonight's Alton @ Quincy game has been canceled due to poor air quality. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 9th.
-0-
The Alton River Dragons lost in Quincy last (TUE) night, 17-3. The two teams will meet again tonight at 6:35 pm. The River Dragons are now 9-and-15 while the Gems sit at 11-and-15 on the year.
> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more from Quincy (IL):
-0-
Prospect League baseball - TUE
Quincy 17, Alton 3
Normal swept O'Fallon (MO) - DH - 13-4, 7-3
Lafayette (IN) 5, Champion City (OH) 3
Jackson (TN) 4, Cape Catfish (MO) 3
Danville 6, Terre Haute (IN) 5 - Danville 10-game winning streak
Chillicothe (OH) 6, Johnstown (PA) 5 - Chillicothe 7-game winning streak
-0-
THU --
O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton - 6:35 pm
-0-