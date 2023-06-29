riverdragons3.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

Thursday night's Alton game @ Quincy has been canceled due to poor air quality.  The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 9th.  The River Dragons return home Thursday night against the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots.  Game time Thursday - 6:35 pm at Lloyd Hopkins Field.  Alton has an overall record of 9-and-15 -- they are 5-and-8 at home this season. 

-0-

The Alton River Dragons lost in Quincy last (TUE) night, 17-3.  The two teams will meet again tonight at 6:35 pm.  The River Dragons are now 9-and-15 while the Gems sit at 11-and-15 on the year.

> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more from Quincy (IL):

recap2.mp3

-0-

Prospect League baseball - TUE

Quincy 17, Alton 3

Normal swept O'Fallon (MO) - DH - 13-4, 7-3

Lafayette (IN) 5, Champion City (OH) 3

Jackson (TN) 4, Cape Catfish (MO) 3

Danville 6, Terre Haute (IN) 5 - Danville 10-game winning streak

Chillicothe (OH) 6, Johnstown (PA) 5 - Chillicothe 7-game winning streak

-0-

 

THU --

O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton - 6:35 pm

-0-