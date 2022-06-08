baseball7.jpg

Tuesday night summer baseball at Gordon Moore Park

-0-

Alton Post 126 battled the Southwestern Piasa Birds in a summer baseball doubleheader last (TUE) night at Gordon Moore Park.  The Piasa Birds won the junior legion game, 15-1 in five innings.  The senior legion contest was a pitcher's duel won by Alton, 1-0.  

-0-

SR legion baseball

Alton 1, SW 0

Alton: Luke Parmentier - 2-3, RBI (4th inning)

Alton pitchers: Hayden Garner, Tyler Robinson (WP), Lucas Moore (SV)

SW pitchers: Marcus Payne, Quinten Strohbeck

-0-

JR legion baseball

SW 15, Alton 1

Piasa Birds: Marcus Payne - 3-RBI's

WP - Ryan Lowis - 2-3, 2-R, 2-RBI's

Rocky Darr - 2-RBI's

Alton: Carson Bristow - 2-2, RBI

-0-