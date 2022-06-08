Tuesday night summer baseball at Gordon Moore Park
-0-
Alton Post 126 battled the Southwestern Piasa Birds in a summer baseball doubleheader last (TUE) night at Gordon Moore Park. The Piasa Birds won the junior legion game, 15-1 in five innings. The senior legion contest was a pitcher's duel won by Alton, 1-0.
-0-
SR legion baseball
Alton 1, SW 0
Alton: Luke Parmentier - 2-3, RBI (4th inning)
Alton pitchers: Hayden Garner, Tyler Robinson (WP), Lucas Moore (SV)
SW pitchers: Marcus Payne, Quinten Strohbeck
-0-
JR legion baseball
SW 15, Alton 1
Piasa Birds: Marcus Payne - 3-RBI's
WP - Ryan Lowis - 2-3, 2-R, 2-RBI's
Rocky Darr - 2-RBI's
Alton: Carson Bristow - 2-2, RBI
-0-