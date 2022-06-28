Monday's summer baseball
-0-
The Alton Post 126 legion teams played in Brighton last night against the Southwestern Piasa Birds.
* Game one - SW 12, Alton (JR) 2
The Piasa Birds had 12 runs on 12 hits in the victory. They were led by Quinten Strohbeck who went 2-3 with 2 RBI's. Ian Brantley was 3-3 with an RBI. The winning pitcher was Parker LeMarr.
SW - 2 hits each: Strohbeck, Hank Bouillon, Logan Keith, Marcus Payne.
* Game two - Alton (SR) 10, SW 2
Alton had 10 runs on 14 hits in the win. Caden Laslie led the way with 2 hits and 3 RBI's. Braden Arview and Max Ontis added 2 RBI's apiece.
Alton - 2 hits each: Ontis, Laslie, Luke Parmentier, Seth Slayden, Nick Rayfield, Ashton Schepers. Southwestern's Quinten Strohbeck went 3-4 in a losing cause.
-0-
Records:
Southwestern Piasa Birds - 7-4
Alton (SR) - 10-4
>> Alton legion baseball coach Doug Booten:
-0-
Wednesday baseball includes:
Alton (JR) vs. Bethalto
Alton (SR) vs. Trenton
Southwestern @ Calhoun
-0-