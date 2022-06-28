baseball1.jpg

Monday's summer baseball

-0-

The Alton Post 126 legion teams played in Brighton last night against the Southwestern Piasa Birds.  

* Game one - SW 12, Alton (JR) 2

The Piasa Birds had 12 runs on 12 hits in the victory.  They were led by Quinten Strohbeck who went 2-3 with 2 RBI's.  Ian Brantley was 3-3 with an RBI.  The winning pitcher was Parker LeMarr. 

SW - 2 hits each: Strohbeck, Hank Bouillon, Logan Keith, Marcus Payne. 

* Game two - Alton (SR) 10, SW 2

Alton had 10 runs on 14 hits in the win.  Caden Laslie led the way with 2 hits and 3 RBI's.  Braden Arview and Max Ontis added 2 RBI's apiece.

Alton - 2 hits each: Ontis, Laslie, Luke Parmentier, Seth Slayden, Nick Rayfield, Ashton Schepers.  Southwestern's Quinten Strohbeck went 3-4 in a losing cause.  

-0-

Records:

Southwestern Piasa Birds - 7-4 

Alton (SR) - 10-4  

>> Alton legion baseball coach Doug Booten:

booten3.mp3

-0-

Wednesday baseball includes:

Alton (JR) vs. Bethalto

Alton (SR) vs. Trenton

Southwestern @ Calhoun

-0-