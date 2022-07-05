Alton Post 126 legion baseball
-0-
Aviston (IL) shutout Alton Post 126, 6-0 at Gordon Moore Park last (TUE) night. Alton was held to two hits in the loss. Aviston is now 13-and-1 on the summer season while Alton falls to 12-and-7 on the year.
-0-
Next up for Alton Post 126 --
Tonight (WED) - Union (MO) @ Alton
THU - Highland @ Alton
-0-
Alton played in the Washington (MO) Tournament over the holiday weekend.
Post 126 was in the third place game Sunday after splitting a pair of games in pool play (SAT) at the Washington (MO) Post 218 Tourney >>
*Pool play (SAT):
Ballwin (MO) 6, Alton 4
Alton 9, DeSoto (MO) 3
*3rd place game (SUN):
Eureka 9, Alton 5
In the third place game, Alton was led by Hayden Garner who went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI's. Ashton Schepers and Luke Parmentier added 2 hits apiece.
-0-