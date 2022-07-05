legion1.jpg

Alton Post 126 legion baseball

-0-

Aviston (IL) shutout Alton Post 126, 6-0 at Gordon Moore Park last (TUE) night.  Alton was held to two hits in the loss.  Aviston is now 13-and-1 on the summer season while Alton falls to 12-and-7 on the year. 

-0-

Next up for Alton Post 126 --

Tonight (WED) - Union (MO) @ Alton

THU - Highland @ Alton

-0-

Alton played in the Washington (MO) Tournament over the holiday weekend. 

Post 126 was in the third place game Sunday after splitting a pair of games in pool play (SAT) at the Washington (MO) Post 218 Tourney >>

*Pool play (SAT): 

Ballwin (MO) 6, Alton 4

Alton 9, DeSoto (MO) 3

*3rd place game (SUN):

Eureka 9, Alton 5

In the third place game, Alton was led by Hayden Garner who went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI's.  Ashton Schepers and Luke Parmentier added 2 hits apiece.  

-0-