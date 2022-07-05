legion1.jpg

Alton Post 126 legion baseball

There's legion baseball the next three nights on the turf at Gordon Moore Park.  Alton will host Aviston (IL), Union (MO) and Highland (IL) this week.  

Post 126 stands at 12-and-6 on the summer season after playing the Washington (MO) Tournament over the holiday weekend.

Alton played in the third place game Sunday after splitting a pair of games in pool play (SAT) at the Washington (MO) Post 218 Tourney >>

*Pool play (SAT): 

Ballwin (MO) 6, Alton 4

Alton 9, DeSoto (MO) 3

*3rd place game (SUN):

Eureka 9, Alton 5

In the third place game, Alton was led by Hayden Garner who went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI's.  Ashton Schepers and Luke Parmentier added 2 hits apiece.  

Next up for Alton Post 126 --

Tonight (TUE) - Aviston @ Alton

WED - Union (MO) @ Alton

THU - Highland @ Alton

