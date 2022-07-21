Legion baseball report
Alton Post 126 won the senior legion District 22 championship last (WED) night by sweeping Highland Post 439 in back to back shutouts, 9-0 and 11-0. The winning pitchers both threw one-hit shutouts. Max Ontis picked up the win in the 9-0 shutout. Ontis went 7-innings and allowed no runs, one hit, one walk while striking out 5. Hayden Garner was the winning pitcher in game two with 5 shutout innings. He allowed just one hit with no walks and 3 strikeouts.
Luke Parmentier had 5 RBI's in the two shutouts. Nick Williams drove in 3 on the night. It was 2 RBI's each for Ian Heflin and Ashton Schepers.
Alton senior legion takes an 18-and-10 record into the 5th Division tournament this weekend in Harrisburg (IL).
In the junior legion 5th division tournament Wednesday night in Steeleville (IL) - Alton beat Breese, 11-to-5.
Alton Post 126 is now scheduled to face Harrisburg Post 167 tonight (THU) in the winners bracket.
