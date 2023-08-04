legionbb5.jpg

Alton Post 126 Legion Baseball

-0-

The Alton Post 126 legion teams wrapped up the 2023 summer baseball season back in July.  The teams had a full schedule of games throughout June and July in Missouri and Illinois.  Alton split up their roster into 3 squads this summer: 

1. Senior Legion Team

2. Junior Legion - Navy Team (17U)

3. Junior Legion - Red Team (15U)

-0-

Alton's Senior Legion team won the District 22 championship while the Junior Legion Red team won the Illinois state title in July.

-0-

The coordinator for Alton Legion baseball is Doug Booten.  He also coached the Junior Legion Red Team to a 2023 state championship.  The 15U-Alton Red Team ended the season with a mark of 36-and-5. 

> Coach Booten talks about Alton Post 126 baseball:

booten1.mp3

_

-0-