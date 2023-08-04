Alton Post 126 Legion Baseball
The Alton Post 126 legion teams wrapped up the 2023 summer baseball season back in July. The teams had a full schedule of games throughout June and July in Missouri and Illinois. Alton split up their roster into 3 squads this summer:
1. Senior Legion Team
2. Junior Legion - Navy Team (17U)
3. Junior Legion - Red Team (15U)
Alton's Senior Legion team won the District 22 championship while the Junior Legion Red team won the Illinois state title in July.
The coordinator for Alton Legion baseball is Doug Booten. He also coached the Junior Legion Red Team to a 2023 state championship. The 15U-Alton Red Team ended the season with a mark of 36-and-5.
> Coach Booten talks about Alton Post 126 baseball:
