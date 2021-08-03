The Junior Legion baseball state tournament begins this week in Danville (IL). Alton Post 126 will be one of the two teams from the Fifth Division competing at the state tourney. The Alton juniors takes a record of 18-11-1 to Danville this week. Trenton Post 778 won the Fifth Division championship and will be joined at the Junior Legion state tourney by Alton, host Danville Post 210, Wheaton, Mattoon, and Palos.
Alton wrapped up play in the Fifth Division tournament in Trenton over the weekend - playing in a couple of shutouts. They shutout Jerseyville, 6-0 on Friday. Then in the title game (SUN), host Trenton blanked Alton, 9-0 in a no-hitter. Alton batters had no hits, but 10 walks and 9 strikeouts at the plate.
In the win over Jersey, Alton had 6 runs on 5 hits:
Seth Slayden - 1-4, RBI, 2-R
Tyler Robinson - 1-3, 2-RBI, 1-R
Lucas Moore - 1-4, 2-RBI
Ashton Schepers - 1-3, 2-R
WP - Reece Girth - 7-IP, 0-R, 4-H
-0-
Alton Post 126 will open play on Thursday at the state tourney against Palos from the Chicago area. The other first round game Thursday has Mattoon facing Wheaton.