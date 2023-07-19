Alton Post 126 Legion Baseball
-0-
SR Legion >>
Alton's Senior Legion Baseball team will play in the 5th Division tournament this week in West Frankfort, IL. Five teams are competing in the 5th Divsion tourney.
(THU) -- 7/20
5:30 pm - Alton Post 126 vs. Murphysboro Post 127
7:30 pm - Orient Post 1961 vs. Carrier Mills Post 364
* The Alton/Murphysboro winner will play Aviston Post 1239 - Friday at 5:30 pm.
_
_
JR Legion >>
Alton Junior Legion Red Team (15U) will play in the JR Legion state baseball tournament this week in Wheaton, IL. Six teams will compete in the JR state tourney.
(THU) -- 7/20
12:00 pm - Danville vs. Palos Heights
2:30 pm - Jerseyville vs. Morris
(FRI) --
12:00 pm - Alton vs. Jersey/Morris winner
2:30 pm - Wheaton vs. Danville/Palos Heights winner
_
_