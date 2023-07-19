legionbb2.jpg

Alton Post 126 Legion Baseball

SR Legion >>

Alton's Senior Legion Baseball team will play in the 5th Division tournament this week in West Frankfort, IL.  Five teams are competing in the 5th Divsion tourney.  

(THU) -- 7/20 

5:30 pm - Alton Post 126 vs. Murphysboro Post 127

7:30 pm - Orient Post 1961 vs. Carrier Mills Post 364

* The Alton/Murphysboro winner will play Aviston Post 1239 - Friday at 5:30 pm.   

JR Legion >>

Alton Junior Legion Red Team (15U) will play in the JR Legion state baseball tournament this week in Wheaton, IL.  Six teams will compete in the JR state tourney. 

(THU) -- 7/20  

12:00 pm - Danville vs. Palos Heights

2:30 pm - Jerseyville vs. Morris

(FRI) --

12:00 pm - Alton vs. Jersey/Morris winner 

2:30 pm - Wheaton vs. Danville/Palos Heights winner

