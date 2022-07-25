altonbb126.jpg.jpeg

Alton Post 126 legion baseball

Alton Post 126 fell to Aviston Post 1239, 9-2 in the Fifth Division senior legion tournament championship game on Sunday in Harrisburg, IL.  Both teams still advance to the senior legion state tournament in Aviston this week.  Alton went 2-and-2 at the Fifth Division tourney over the weekend:

FRI - Aviston 6, Alton 0

SAT - Alton 4, Harrisburg 1

SAT - Alton 5, Murphysboro 1

SUN - Aviston 9, Alton 2

Aviston (23-1) will host the state tourney while Fifth Division runner-up Alton (20-12) will also make the trip to state.  

