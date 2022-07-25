Alton Post 126 legion baseball
Alton Post 126 fell to Aviston Post 1239, 9-2 in the Fifth Division senior legion tournament championship game on Sunday in Harrisburg, IL. Both teams still advance to the senior legion state tournament in Aviston this week. Alton went 2-and-2 at the Fifth Division tourney over the weekend:
FRI - Aviston 6, Alton 0
SAT - Alton 4, Harrisburg 1
SAT - Alton 5, Murphysboro 1
SUN - Aviston 9, Alton 2
Aviston (23-1) will host the state tourney while Fifth Division runner-up Alton (20-12) will also make the trip to state.
