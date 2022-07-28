Senior Legion state baseball tournament - hosted by Aviston
Host Aviston shutout Alton, 10-0 in 5-innings last night at the legion baseball state tournament. Post 126 was outhit in the game, 11-0. Aviston's Easton Rakers and Nile Adcock combined for the no-hitter. Rakers pitched into the 5th inning (4.1-IP) and allowed no runs, no hits, and no walks while striking out 4. Adcock got the last two outs of the game on strikeouts in the 5th inning.
Alton Post 126 ends the summer season with a record of 20-and-14. Alton won the District 22 championship. They were the runner-up in the 5th Division tourney to qualify for state.
More legion baseball today (FRI) at the state tourney semifinals
2:30 - Danville vs. Wheaton - elimination game
5:00 - Aviston (25-1) vs. Moline (26-10) - winner's bracket
8:00 - TBA - winner game 1 vs. loser game 2
Second round scores (THU)
Aviston 10, Alton 0
Moline 7, Danville 2
First round scores (WED)
Moline 7, Alton 0
Aviston 8, Wheaton 1
Danville 3, Barrington 2
