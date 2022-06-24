Prospect League baseball
The O'Fallon (MO) Hoots won their 9th straight game last night beating the Alton River Dragons, 5-3 at Gordon Moore Park. Alton managed only two hits in the loss. The River Dragons slip to 12-and-9 while the Hoots improve to 14-and-8.
Scott Montesano has a River Dragons report:
Blake Burris hit his first home run of the season last night. He's now hitting .395 on season leading the team with 30 hits. The former Edwardsville Tiger and LCCC Trailblazer is in his 2nd summer season with the Alton River Dragons:
Next up for the River Dragons:
Tonight (FRI) - Alton @ Quincy
SAT, 6:35 - Quincy @ Alton
SUN - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO)
>> More info at altonbaseball.com
