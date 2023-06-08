soccer10.jpg

Alton Lady Redbirds news

VOLLEYBALL

Alton High School has hired a new Head Girls Volleyball Coach for the Lady Redbirds.  It's Mike McBrien - a graduate of Edwardsville High School and Lindenwood University.  McBrien has coaching experience at the prep and collegiate levels - and most recently has been the assistant boys volleyball coach at Whitfield HS in St. Louis.

He replaces coach Dan Carter who stepped down after 3 years in his 2nd stint as head coach of the Redbirds girls volleyball program.  Carter coached girls volleyball from 1994-2009 and again from 2020-2023. 

SOCCER

The Alton Redbirds youth soccer camp wrapped up last (WED) night at Alton HS.  The 3-day camp was for boys and girls - 3rd thru 8th grade.  

>> Alton girls soccer head coach Gwen Sabo - on the soccer camp, on her Redbirds spring season, on the O'Fallon Lady Panthers winning the state championship this spring and more: 

sabo1.mp3

* O'Fallon Panthers won the Class 3A girls state soccer title this spring.  The Lady Panthers finished the year with a mark of 21-3-1. 

