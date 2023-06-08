Alton Lady Redbirds news
-0-
VOLLEYBALL
Alton High School has hired a new Head Girls Volleyball Coach for the Lady Redbirds. It's Mike McBrien - a graduate of Edwardsville High School and Lindenwood University. McBrien has coaching experience at the prep and collegiate levels - and most recently has been the assistant boys volleyball coach at Whitfield HS in St. Louis.
He replaces coach Dan Carter who stepped down after 3 years in his 2nd stint as head coach of the Redbirds girls volleyball program. Carter coached girls volleyball from 1994-2009 and again from 2020-2023.
-
-0-
-
SOCCER
The Alton Redbirds youth soccer camp wrapped up last (WED) night at Alton HS. The 3-day camp was for boys and girls - 3rd thru 8th grade.
>> Alton girls soccer head coach Gwen Sabo - on the soccer camp, on her Redbirds spring season, on the O'Fallon Lady Panthers winning the state championship this spring and more:
-
* O'Fallon Panthers won the Class 3A girls state soccer title this spring. The Lady Panthers finished the year with a mark of 21-3-1.
-
-0-
-