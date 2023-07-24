altonJR2.jpg

Alton Junior Legion Red Team (15U) won the state title over the weekend in Wheaton. 

Legion baseball

The Alton Junior Legion Red Team (15-U) won the Junior Legion state baseball championship on Sunday beating Danville Post 210 twice, 4-2 & 4-0.  Alton went 5-and-1 at the Junior Legion state tournament in Wheaton.  The Alton Junior team now stands at 36-and-5 on the year.  The winning pitchers for Alton Sunday at the state tourney - Gavin Ipanis & Logan Hickman.  Other Alton winning pitchers over the weekend at state included Jack Puent & Reese Bohlen.

The Senior Legion state baseball tournament begins later this week in Galesburg.  Teams at (SR) state tourney: Galesburg, Rock Island, Barrington, Danville, Aviston, and Wheaton. 

