Legion baseball
The Alton Junior Legion Red Team (15-U) won the Junior Legion state baseball championship on Sunday beating Danville Post 210 twice, 4-2 & 4-0. Alton went 5-and-1 at the Junior Legion state tournament in Wheaton. The Alton Junior team now stands at 36-and-5 on the year. The winning pitchers for Alton Sunday at the state tourney - Gavin Ipanis & Logan Hickman. Other Alton winning pitchers over the weekend at state included Jack Puent & Reese Bohlen.
The Senior Legion state baseball tournament begins later this week in Galesburg. Teams at (SR) state tourney: Galesburg, Rock Island, Barrington, Danville, Aviston, and Wheaton.
