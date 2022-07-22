Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons had the day off on Thursday in Prospect League baseball. They are back in action tonight (FRI) at Cape Girardeau, MO against Cape Catfish. Game time - 6:35 pm.
This weekend - the River Dragons play back to back games in Iowa against the Burlington Bees. Those games will be Saturday at 6:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm in Burlington, IA.
The next home game for Alton is coming up on Monday night against the Quincy Gems. The Dragons will play home games next Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The River Dragons have added two former Southwestern Piasa Birds pitchers to the roster. Ryne "Tank" Hanslow and Brady Salzman have joined the team. Hanslow is a 2019 graduate of Southwestern High and currently plays for Blackburn College in Carlinville. Salzman is from the Southwestern (HS) Class of 2021 and plays at Greenville (IL) University.
Piasa Birds baseball coach Brian Hanslow talks about his former players - including his son - joining the River Dragons here in July:
