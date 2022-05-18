Alton High School has announced the hiring of Dylan Dudley as the new Redbirds Boys Basketball Head Coach. Coach Dudley is a graduate of Sullivan (IL) High School as well as Illinois College in Jacksonville. He played basketball collegiately before moving on to the coaching ranks at the college level. He previously has served as a men's basketball assistant coach at
- Westminster College
- Drury University
- University of Tennessee-Martin
- University of Central Missouri
- Henderson State University
- Midwestern State University
The past three years he has been the head boys basketball coach at Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth, Texas. This past season, the Nolan Catholic Vikings won 23 games with an overall mark of 23-and-18. Dudley is replacing Eric McCrary who recently stepped down as head coach of the Redbirds program after one season. The Redbirds went 4-and-23 during the winter basketball ('21-'22) season.
Dudley will also serve as the head boys golf coach at AHS.