With one more road game ahead before regional play, the Alton High girls basketball team finished-up its home schedule, Tuesday night, with a 67-30 victory over Belleville East.
The team’s lone senior, Renee Raglin scored 11 points on Senior Night to match her jersey number 11.
Freshman guard Kiyoko Proctor topped all scorers with 17 points. Laila Blakeny, Alyssa Lewis, and Talia Norman each added 8 points.
Alton stands at 18-6 with an additional forfeit win this season, and is 6-2 in Southwestern Conference play.
Orionna Brown led the way for Belleville East (4-19, 0-10 in SWC) with 7 points.
Redbirds head coach Deserea Howard spoke with The Big Z after the win. She talked about the play of Raglin and Proctor, as well as the momentum the squad is building up, heading into regional play.
The Alton girls finish up the regular season Thursday night at Collinsville, then take on Quincy in the Edwardsville Regional on February 15.