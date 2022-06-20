Prospect League baseball
-0-
The Alton River Dragons play in Clinton, Iowa tonight (MON) in Prospect League baseball. The River Dragons fell to the Clinton LumberKings, 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. The rematch is set for tonight at 6:30 pm . Alton now stands at 11-and-7 while Clinton improves to 10-and-9 with its 4th straight win.
Scott Montesano has a River Dragons update:
River Dragons game notes:
Noah Bush - 3-4, HR
Eddie King - RBI-2B
Alton batters - 18 K's
Clinton outhit Alton, 8-5
-0-
Next up for Alton baseball:
MON - 6:30 pm - Alton @ Clinton (IA)
TUE - OFF DAY -
WED - 6:35 pm - Illinois Valley @ Alton
THU - 6:35 pm - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton
-0-