Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons play in Clinton, Iowa tonight (MON) in Prospect League baseball.  The River Dragons fell to the Clinton LumberKings, 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.  The rematch is set for tonight at 6:30 pm .  Alton now stands at 11-and-7 while Clinton improves to 10-and-9 with its 4th straight win.  

Scott Montesano has a River Dragons update:  

River Dragons game notes:

Noah Bush - 3-4, HR

Eddie King - RBI-2B

Alton batters - 18 K's

Clinton outhit Alton, 8-5

Next up for Alton baseball:

MON - 6:30 pm - Alton @ Clinton (IA)

TUE - OFF DAY -

WED - 6:35 pm - Illinois Valley @ Alton

THU - 6:35 pm - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton

