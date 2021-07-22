legionbb13.jpg

The Fifth Division Tournament continues into the weekend for Senior Legion baseball.  Alton Post 126 stayed alive in the tourney with a 10-2 win last night (WED) over Carmi Post 224 in the elimination bracket.  Alton will face Trenton today (THU) with the winner taking on Steeleville tomorrow.  

Alton Post 126 hi-lites vs. Carmi (WED): 

WP - Andrew Wieneke

Brendon Smith - 2-3, 3-R

Caden Laslie - 4-5, 4-R, 2-RBI

Cameron Hailstone - 2-3, 1-R, 2-RBI

Brady Salzman - 1-4, 2-RBI

Preston Schepers - 3-5, 2-R, 1-RBI

Frank Goss - 2-4, 3-RBI

In the winner's bracket - WED night

Highland def. Grayville, 10-0

Harrisburg def. Steeleville, 6-2

Tonight's schedule (THU) for the Fifth Division tournament includes:

Highland vs. Centralia - winner plays Harrisburg (FRI)

Alton vs. Trenton- winner plays Steeleville (FRI)

Carrier Mills vs. Grayville

