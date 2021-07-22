The Fifth Division Tournament continues into the weekend for Senior Legion baseball. Alton Post 126 stayed alive in the tourney with a 10-2 win last night (WED) over Carmi Post 224 in the elimination bracket. Alton will face Trenton today (THU) with the winner taking on Steeleville tomorrow.
Alton Post 126 hi-lites vs. Carmi (WED):
WP - Andrew Wieneke
Brendon Smith - 2-3, 3-R
Caden Laslie - 4-5, 4-R, 2-RBI
Cameron Hailstone - 2-3, 1-R, 2-RBI
Brady Salzman - 1-4, 2-RBI
Preston Schepers - 3-5, 2-R, 1-RBI
Frank Goss - 2-4, 3-RBI
-0-
In the winner's bracket - WED night
Highland def. Grayville, 10-0
Harrisburg def. Steeleville, 6-2
-0-
Tonight's schedule (THU) for the Fifth Division tournament includes:
Highland vs. Centralia - winner plays Harrisburg (FRI)
Alton vs. Trenton- winner plays Steeleville (FRI)
Carrier Mills vs. Grayville