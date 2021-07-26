Alton Post 126 was eliminated from the Fifth Division Tournament over the weekend in Senior Legion baseball. Highland defeated Alton, 10-9 in 8-innings Saturday to knock out Post 126. Alton SR Legion finished the summer baseball season with a mark of 16-14-1.
Alton SR @ the Fifth Division Tournament:
July 20 (TUE) - Highland def. Alton, 14-8
July 21 (WED) - Alton def. Carmi, 10-2
July 22 (THU) - Alton def. Trenton, 6-5
July 23 (FRI) - Alton def. Steeleville, 8-6 (8-inn)
July 24 (SAT) - Highland def. Alton, 10-9 (8-inn)
-0-
In Saturday's loss to Highland: Post 126 scored 3 in the 6th and 4 in the 7th only to see Highland Post 439 score a run in 7th and one in the 8th to win the game, 10-to-9. Highland outhit Alton, 12-11
For Alton (vs. Highland) -- SAT --
Brendon Smith - 2-5, 2-R, 3-RBI
Cameron Hailstone - 3-4, 2-R, 2-RBI
Preston Schepers - 3-5, 1-R
Andrew Wieneke - 2-2, 2-R, 1-RBI