Class 3A Sectional at Normal

Alton, Edwardsville and Belleville East all with state qualifiers. Belleville East’s Dominic Thebeau and Jonathan Rulo with Sectional titles.

106 Pounds

1st Place - Caden Correll of Normal (Community)

2nd Place - Maddox Garbis of Plainfield (North)

3rd Place - Rocky Seibel of Belleville (West)

4th Place - Nadeem Haleem of Tinley Park (Andrew)

113 Pounds

1st Place - Deion Johnson of Flossmoor (Homewood-F.)

2nd Place - Ethan Spacht of Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais)

3rd Place - Ryan Richie of Edwardsville (H.S.)

4th Place - Cole Gentsch of Normal (Community)

120 Pounds

1st Place - Justin Wardlow of Lockport (Twp.)

2nd Place - Trevor Silzer of Tinley Park (Andrew)

3rd Place - Nick Fetters of Belleville (East)

4th Place - Brian Farley of Romeoville (H.S.)

126 Pounds

1st Place - Carson Weber of Joliet (West)

2nd Place - Nathan Knowlton of New Lenox (Linc-Way Cent)

3rd Place - Jad Alwawi of Lockport (Twp.)

4th Place - Tyson Zvonar of Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East)

132 Pounds

1st Place - Vincent Robinson of Flossmoor (Homewood-F.)

2nd Place - Jack Ferguson of Yorkville (H.S.)

3rd Place - Karter Guzman of New Lenox (Linc-Way West)

4th Place - Carlos Munoz-Flores of Lockport (Twp.)

138 Pounds

1st Place - Nasir Bailey of Richton Park (Rich Township)

2nd Place - Logan Kaminski of Lockport (Twp.)

3rd Place - Warren Zeisset of Belleville (East)

4th Place - Luke Siwinski of New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West)

145 Pounds

1st Place - Noah Tapia of Moline (H.S.)

2nd Place - Drew Landau of Edwardsville (H.S.)

3rd Place - Ryder Janeczko of Yorkville (H.S.)

4th Place - Yaveion Freeman of Alton (Sr.)

152 Pounds

1st Place - Jermaine Butler of Flossmoor (Homewood-F.)

2nd Place - Elijah Munoz of Minooka

3rd Place - Domanic Abeja of Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East)

4th Place - Austin Perella of Joliet (West)

160 Pounds

1st Place - Logan Swaw of Lockport (Twp.)

2nd Place - Owen Uppinghouse of Quincy (Sr.)

3rd Place - Zach LaMonto of Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East)

4th Place - Anthony Gulino of Plainfield (North)

170 Pounds

1st Place - Luke Zook of Yorkville (H.S.)

2nd Place - Ari Zaeske of Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East)

3rd Place - Tim Key of New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central)

4th Place - Mason Gougis of Romeoville (H.S.)

182 Pounds

1st Place - Shamon Handegan of Pekin

2nd Place - AJ Mancilla of Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais)

3rd Place - Bryor Newbold of Quincy (Sr.)

4th Place - James Soliz of Moline (H.S.)

195 Pounds

1st Place - Dominic Thebeau of Belleville (East)

2nd Place - Hunter Janeczko of Yorkville (H.S.)

3rd Place - Matthew Janiak of Plainfield (South)

4th Place - Jovon Johnson of Joliet (West)

220 Pounds

1st Place - Ben Alvarez of Yorkville (H.S.)

2nd Place - Cooper Caraway of Normal (Community)

3rd Place - Leonardo Tovar of Plainfield (North)

4th Place - Charles Walker of Joliet (Central)

285 Pounds

1st Place - Jonathan Rulo of Belleville (East)

2nd Place - Wyatt Schmitt of Joliet (West)

3rd Place - Cortez Jones of Lansing (Thornton South)

4th Place - Mike McDonough of Tinley Park (Andrew)