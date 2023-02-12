Class 3A Sectional at Normal
Alton, Edwardsville and Belleville East all with state qualifiers. Belleville East’s Dominic Thebeau and Jonathan Rulo with Sectional titles.
106 Pounds
1st Place - Caden Correll of Normal (Community)
2nd Place - Maddox Garbis of Plainfield (North)
3rd Place - Rocky Seibel of Belleville (West)
4th Place - Nadeem Haleem of Tinley Park (Andrew)
113 Pounds
1st Place - Deion Johnson of Flossmoor (Homewood-F.)
2nd Place - Ethan Spacht of Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais)
3rd Place - Ryan Richie of Edwardsville (H.S.)
4th Place - Cole Gentsch of Normal (Community)
120 Pounds
1st Place - Justin Wardlow of Lockport (Twp.)
2nd Place - Trevor Silzer of Tinley Park (Andrew)
3rd Place - Nick Fetters of Belleville (East)
4th Place - Brian Farley of Romeoville (H.S.)
126 Pounds
1st Place - Carson Weber of Joliet (West)
2nd Place - Nathan Knowlton of New Lenox (Linc-Way Cent)
3rd Place - Jad Alwawi of Lockport (Twp.)
4th Place - Tyson Zvonar of Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East)
132 Pounds
1st Place - Vincent Robinson of Flossmoor (Homewood-F.)
2nd Place - Jack Ferguson of Yorkville (H.S.)
3rd Place - Karter Guzman of New Lenox (Linc-Way West)
4th Place - Carlos Munoz-Flores of Lockport (Twp.)
138 Pounds
1st Place - Nasir Bailey of Richton Park (Rich Township)
2nd Place - Logan Kaminski of Lockport (Twp.)
3rd Place - Warren Zeisset of Belleville (East)
4th Place - Luke Siwinski of New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West)
145 Pounds
1st Place - Noah Tapia of Moline (H.S.)
2nd Place - Drew Landau of Edwardsville (H.S.)
3rd Place - Ryder Janeczko of Yorkville (H.S.)
4th Place - Yaveion Freeman of Alton (Sr.)
152 Pounds
1st Place - Jermaine Butler of Flossmoor (Homewood-F.)
2nd Place - Elijah Munoz of Minooka
3rd Place - Domanic Abeja of Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East)
4th Place - Austin Perella of Joliet (West)
160 Pounds
1st Place - Logan Swaw of Lockport (Twp.)
2nd Place - Owen Uppinghouse of Quincy (Sr.)
3rd Place - Zach LaMonto of Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East)
4th Place - Anthony Gulino of Plainfield (North)
170 Pounds
1st Place - Luke Zook of Yorkville (H.S.)
2nd Place - Ari Zaeske of Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East)
3rd Place - Tim Key of New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central)
4th Place - Mason Gougis of Romeoville (H.S.)
182 Pounds
1st Place - Shamon Handegan of Pekin
2nd Place - AJ Mancilla of Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais)
3rd Place - Bryor Newbold of Quincy (Sr.)
4th Place - James Soliz of Moline (H.S.)
195 Pounds
1st Place - Dominic Thebeau of Belleville (East)
2nd Place - Hunter Janeczko of Yorkville (H.S.)
3rd Place - Matthew Janiak of Plainfield (South)
4th Place - Jovon Johnson of Joliet (West)
220 Pounds
1st Place - Ben Alvarez of Yorkville (H.S.)
2nd Place - Cooper Caraway of Normal (Community)
3rd Place - Leonardo Tovar of Plainfield (North)
4th Place - Charles Walker of Joliet (Central)
285 Pounds
1st Place - Jonathan Rulo of Belleville (East)
2nd Place - Wyatt Schmitt of Joliet (West)
3rd Place - Cortez Jones of Lansing (Thornton South)
4th Place - Mike McDonough of Tinley Park (Andrew)