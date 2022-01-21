Alton Sectional - SAT - Boys prep bowling
The Alton Redbirds will host one of four boys bowling sectionals that are being held across the state of Illinois on Saturday. The start time - 9 am at Bowl Haven Lanes. No parents or fans will be allowed to attend the Sectional Saturday due to COVID.
There's plenty of area boys bowlers that will be competing at the Alton Sectional. The teams from Jersey, Marquette and Civic Memorial all qualified for the sectional along with individual bowlers from EAWR, Roxana and host Alton High.
Belleville East won the Cahokia Regional championship last weekend. Marquette finished 2nd and Civic Memorial 3rd at the regional. Both the Explorers and Eagles advance their teams to the Alton Sectional Saturday.
The top bowlers from Marquette at the regional were: Hayden Sherman, Adam Vowels, Nicholas Trefny, Michael Allen and Max Cogan.
The top bowlers from the C.M. Eagles were: Anden Hawk, Eric Harkey, Jordan Teems, Brayden Prott and Ben Morris.
The individuals that advanced from the Cahokia Regional included:
Alton - Gavin Goewey & Eric Spond
EAWR - Bryce Hyde
Roxana - Caleb Wonders & Drake Westfall
Marquette bowling coach Mark Jones on his team advancing from the regional to the sectional:
The only senior on the Explorers roster is Adam Vowels:
