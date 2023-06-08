Prep softball - ICA All-State teams
The Illinois Softball Coaches Association (ICA) has announced it all-state teams for Class 1A & 2A softball for the 2023 spring season. The Class 3A & 4A all-state teams are scheduled to be released next week.
The Class 1A all-state softball team includes:
>1st team --
Audrey Gilman (SO) - Calhoun
Lauren Flowers (SO) - Carrollton
Avery Grenzebach (FR) - Father McGivney
>2nd team --
Megan Camden (SO) - Carrollton
Lila Simon (SO) - Calhoun
Haylee Armbruster (JR) - Calhoun
Alexis Bond (SR) - Father McGivney
Hannah Uhles (SO) - Carrollton
>3rd team --
Daci Walls (SO) - Carrollton
Grace Ballard (JR) - Calhoun
Sarah Huber (SR) - Metro East Lutheran
Taylor Weber (SO) - Metro East Lutheran
More info on the all-state softball teams can be found on their website: icasoftball.org
