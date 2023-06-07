baseball18.jpg

Prep baseball - IHSBCA All-State teams

The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) All-State teams have been released for the 2023 Class 1A and 2A spring baseball season.  The Class 3A and 4A all-state teams are scheduled to be announced next week.

The Class 2A all-state baseball team includes:

Gabe Smith (SR) - Father McGivney

Kamryn Link (SR) - Gillespie

Luke Isaacs (SR) - Freeburg

Dom Voegele (SR) - Columbia

Chase Lewis (SR) - Breese Central

> More info on the all-state baseball teams can be found on their website:   ihsbca.com

