Illinois Fighting Illini basketball

-0-

The Illinois basketball coaches show airs tonight here on the Big-Z

(107.1 FM, 1570 AM).  The coaches show runs from 7-to-8 pm.  It's the first Coach Brad Underwood radio show of the season.  Illinois has a record of 5-and-1 on the year.  They are currently ranked 16th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.  A new poll is set to be released later today (MON).  

-0-

The Fighting Illini will go up against Syracuse tomorrow night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.  Game time Tuesday - 6:30 pm - here on the Big-Z.  Syracuse comes to town with a mark of 3-and-3.  

-0-

ACC/Big Ten Challenge - 14 games

(MON) - Minnesota @ Va Tech, Pitt @ Northwestern

(TUE) - Syracuse @ ILLINOIS, Penn State @ Clemson, Maryland @ Louisville, Wake Forest @ Wisconsin, Ga Tech @ Iowa, Virginia @ Michigan

(WED) - Ohio State @ Duke, Purdue @ Florida State, Rutgers @ Miami (FL), North Carolina @ Indiana, Michigan State @ Notre Dame, Boston College @ Nebraska

-0-