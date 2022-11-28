Illinois Fighting Illini basketball
-0-
The Illinois basketball coaches show airs tonight here on the Big-Z
(107.1 FM, 1570 AM). The coaches show runs from 7-to-8 pm. It's the first Coach Brad Underwood radio show of the season. Illinois has a record of 5-and-1 on the year. They are currently ranked 16th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. A new poll is set to be released later today (MON).
-0-
The Fighting Illini will go up against Syracuse tomorrow night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Game time Tuesday - 6:30 pm - here on the Big-Z. Syracuse comes to town with a mark of 3-and-3.
-0-
ACC/Big Ten Challenge - 14 games
(MON) - Minnesota @ Va Tech, Pitt @ Northwestern
(TUE) - Syracuse @ ILLINOIS, Penn State @ Clemson, Maryland @ Louisville, Wake Forest @ Wisconsin, Ga Tech @ Iowa, Virginia @ Michigan
(WED) - Ohio State @ Duke, Purdue @ Florida State, Rutgers @ Miami (FL), North Carolina @ Indiana, Michigan State @ Notre Dame, Boston College @ Nebraska
-0-