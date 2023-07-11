mlb2.jpg

93rd MLB All-Star Game

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be held tonight (TUE) in Seattle.  The coverage begins at 7 pm on Fox-TV.  The American League has a 9-game winning streak dating back to 2013.  The last National League win in an all-star game was 2012.  The AL leads the all-time series: 47-to-43 with 2 ties.

The starting pitchers tonight - Arizona's Zac Gallen for the NL and New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole for the AL.  Gallen has a record of 11-and-3 this year for the Diamondbacks:

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado will bat 5th in the NL batting order tonight.  He is making his 8th All-Star Game appearance:

Starting lineups:

NL --

1. Acuna - RF, Braves

2. Freeman - 1B, Dodgers

3. Betts - CF, Dodgers

4. Martinez - DH, Dodgers

5. Arenado - 3B, CARDINALS

6. Arraez - 2B, Marlins

7. Murphy - C, Braves

8. Carroll - LF, Diamondbacks

9. Arcia - SS, Braves

AL --

1. Semien - 2B, Rangers

2. Ohtani - DH, Angels

3. Arozarena - LF, Rays

4. Seager - SS, Rangers

5. Diaz - 1B, Rays

6. Garcia - RF, Rangers

7. Hays - CF, Orioles

8. Jung - 3B, Rangers

9. Heim - C, Rangers

Other All-Star notes:  

> Starting lineup tonight features - 5 Texas Rangers, 3 LA Dodgers, 3 Atlanta Braves

> Next year's (2024) All-Star Game - Arlington, TX hosted by the Texas Rangers

> 1st All-Star Game - 1933 @ Comisky Park, Chicago

