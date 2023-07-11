93rd MLB All-Star Game
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be held tonight (TUE) in Seattle. The coverage begins at 7 pm on Fox-TV. The American League has a 9-game winning streak dating back to 2013. The last National League win in an all-star game was 2012. The AL leads the all-time series: 47-to-43 with 2 ties.
The starting pitchers tonight - Arizona's Zac Gallen for the NL and New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole for the AL. Gallen has a record of 11-and-3 this year for the Diamondbacks:
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado will bat 5th in the NL batting order tonight. He is making his 8th All-Star Game appearance:
Starting lineups:
NL --
1. Acuna - RF, Braves
2. Freeman - 1B, Dodgers
3. Betts - CF, Dodgers
4. Martinez - DH, Dodgers
5. Arenado - 3B, CARDINALS
6. Arraez - 2B, Marlins
7. Murphy - C, Braves
8. Carroll - LF, Diamondbacks
9. Arcia - SS, Braves
AL --
1. Semien - 2B, Rangers
2. Ohtani - DH, Angels
3. Arozarena - LF, Rays
4. Seager - SS, Rangers
5. Diaz - 1B, Rays
6. Garcia - RF, Rangers
7. Hays - CF, Orioles
8. Jung - 3B, Rangers
9. Heim - C, Rangers
Other All-Star notes:
> Starting lineup tonight features - 5 Texas Rangers, 3 LA Dodgers, 3 Atlanta Braves
> Next year's (2024) All-Star Game - Arlington, TX hosted by the Texas Rangers
> 1st All-Star Game - 1933 @ Comisky Park, Chicago
