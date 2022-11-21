Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic Tournament
The Roxana Hoopsgiving boys basketball tournament will be held this week with 12 teams in action. The field includes the host Shells along with EAWR, Southwestern, Jerseyville, Marquette and Civic Memorial. Pool play will be held the first three days this week - MON, TUE, WED.
Pool A - CM, Roxana, Centralia
Pool B - Freeburg, Carbondale, Maryville Christian
Pool C - EAWR, Southwestern, Gateway Legacy (STL)
Pool D - Marquette, Jerseyville, North Greene
MON schedule:
@ HS gym - C.M. vs. Centralia (6:00), Maryville Christian vs. Carbondale (7:30)
@ JH gym - Southwestern vs. Gateway (6:00), Jerseyville vs. North Greene (7:30)
TUE schedule:
@ HS gym - Southwestern vs. EAWR (6:00), Centralia vs. Roxana (7:30)
@ JH gym - Freeburg vs. Maryville Christian (6:00), North Greene vs. Marquette (7:30)
WED schedule:
@ HS gym - Marquette vs. Jerseyville (6:00), Roxana vs. Civic Memorial (7:30)
@ JH gym - Carbondale vs. Freeburg, Gateway vs. EAWR (7:30)
** Bracket play will be held Friday & Saturday in the Roxana tourney.
