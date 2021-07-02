The Big-Z / Chris Erwin State Farm Insurance scholar athletes of the year have been announced for the 2020-’21 school year.  This year’s RiverBend winners:

** Taylor Murray (SR) – EAWR Oilers – softball, volleyball

Murray plans on playing both sports at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey for the Trailblazers.

** Owen Macias (SR) – Alton Redbirds – baseball, soccer

Macias plans on playing both sports at Illinois College in Jacksonville for the Blueboys.

Each student will receive a $1000 college scholarship.

21scholar.jpg

Pictured (L to R): Big-Z G.M. Nick Darr, Owen Macias, Taylor Murray

