The Big-Z / Chris Erwin State Farm Insurance scholar athletes of the year have been announced for the 2020-’21 school year. This year’s RiverBend winners:
** Taylor Murray (SR) – EAWR Oilers – softball, volleyball
Murray plans on playing both sports at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey for the Trailblazers.
** Owen Macias (SR) – Alton Redbirds – baseball, soccer
Macias plans on playing both sports at Illinois College in Jacksonville for the Blueboys.
Each student will receive a $1000 college scholarship.
Pictured (L to R): Big-Z G.M. Nick Darr, Owen Macias, Taylor Murray