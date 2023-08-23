Prep volleyball
The Roxana volleyball tournament finals will be held on Saturday. Pool play was held earlier this week (MON & TUE) to open the tourney. The teams that went 3-and-0 in pool play were Roxana, Calhoun, Carrollton, & Valmeyer.
The teams are now placed into brackets for Saturday's finals:
Championship bracket (3-0 teams)
11 am - Roxana vs. Valmeyer
12 pm - Calhoun vs. Carrollton
5th place bracket (2-1 teams)
11 am - EAWR vs. Auburn
12 pm - CM vs. Father McGivney
9th place bracket (1-2 teams)
9 am - Southwestern vs. Jerseyville
9 am - Marquette vs. Greenfield
13th place bracket (0-3 teams)
9 am - Dupo vs. Granite City
10 am - Mt. Olive vs. Gillespie
>> Championship and 5th place games - 2 pm
>> 3rd & 7th place games - 1 pm
>> 9th & 11th place games - 10 am
>> 15th place game - 11 am
>> 13th place game - 12 pm
