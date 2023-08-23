volleyball8.jpg

Prep volleyball

-0-

The Roxana volleyball tournament finals will be held on Saturday.  Pool play was held earlier this week (MON & TUE) to open the tourney.  The teams that went 3-and-0 in pool play were Roxana, Calhoun, Carrollton, & Valmeyer. 

The teams are now placed into brackets for Saturday's finals:

-0-

Championship bracket (3-0 teams) 

11 am - Roxana vs. Valmeyer

12 pm - Calhoun vs. Carrollton

_

5th place bracket (2-1 teams)

11 am - EAWR vs. Auburn

12 pm - CM vs. Father McGivney

_

9th place bracket (1-2 teams)

9 am - Southwestern vs. Jerseyville

9 am - Marquette vs. Greenfield

_

13th place bracket (0-3 teams)

9 am - Dupo vs. Granite City

10 am - Mt. Olive vs. Gillespie

_

-0-

>> Championship and 5th place games - 2 pm

>> 3rd & 7th place games - 1 pm

>> 9th & 11th place games - 10 am

>> 15th place game - 11 am

>> 13th place game - 12 pm

-0-