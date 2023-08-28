Prep volleyball
The Roxana volleyball tournament finals were held on Saturday. Calhoun beat Valmeyer in the championship match, 2 sets to none. Host Roxana took 3rd place beating Carrollton, 2-0. Those 4 teams went 3-0 in pool play at the tourney.
5th place - Father McGivney def. EAWR, 2-0
7th place - Auburn def. Civic Memorial, 2-1
9th place - Greenfield def. Jerseyville, 2-1
11th place - Marquette def. Southwestern, 2-0
13th place - Granite City def. Mt. Olive, 2-0
15th place - Gillespie def. Dupo, 2-0
The Lady Shells begin the season 4-and-1 with their only loss coming in the semifinals against Valmeyer (2 sets to 1).