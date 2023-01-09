No. 1 Georgia routed No. 3 TCU, 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Monday night. The Bulldogs finish the season at 15-and-0 while the Horned Frogs end the year at 13-and-2.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett scored 6 touchdowns on the night - 4 passing TD's and 2 rushing TD's.
In the (CFP) college football playoffs:
The Bulldogs defeated No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41 in the Peach Bowl semifinal while the Horned Frogs stunned No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal. Georgia is the first repeat national champions of the College Football Playoff era and the first since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett on their 15-0 season:
Bulldogs radio network:
