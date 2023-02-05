Class 1A Roxana Regional
Cahokia 224.5
Roxana 199
Red Bud 101.5
EAWR 70
Sparta 58
Metro-East Lutheran 50
Salem 50
Pinckneyville 40
Carlyle 32
Althoff 24
Breese Central 6
(Note: Top three finishers in each weight class advance to sectional)
106 - Championship: Ja'Marcus Agnew, Cahokia, pin Jack Ford, Red Bud, 3:03. Third place: Aiden Doolen, Salem, bye
113 - Championship: Tyson Waughtel, Carlyle, pin Miles Dennis, Metro-East Lutheran, 1:10.
120 - Championship: Nicholas Scott, Cahokia, pin Leyton Cobine, Roxana, 3:00. Third place: Hunter Hooten, Red Bud, pin Carter Missey, Carlyle, 5:52
126 - Championship: Brandon Green Jr., Roxana, pin Tyler Adams, Wood River, :48. Third place: Aaron Orella, Sparta, bye
132 - Championship: Logan Riggs, Roxana, dec. Demerious McGill, Cahokia, 10-7. Third place: Zach Manning, Red Bud, dec. Jamal Burgess, Wood River, 13-11
138 - Championship: Llyndon Thies, Roxana, pin Josue Cosme-Lopez, Sparta, 1:10. Third place: Kody Harlan, Cahokia, major dec. Carter Pryor, Metro-East Lutheran, 15-3
145 - Championship: Elijah Schlessinger, Metro-East Lutheran, major dec. Trevor Gihring, Roxana, 13-2. Third place: Anthony Winters, Cahokia, dec. Keyton King, Salem, 11-10
152 - Championship: Braden Johnson, Roxana, pin Trevor Fath, Sparta, :24. Third place: Alex Wolter, Red Bud, tech fall Alex Schallert, Althoff, 16-0
160 - Championship: Kendrick Williams, Cahokia, pin Mitch Fleming, Red Bud, 1:03. Third place: Paxton Osmoe, Roxana, pin Michael Soto, Wood River, :42
170 - Championship: Nick Deloach, Cahokia, pin Kyle Kelly, Pinckneyville, 4:32. Third place: Robert Watt, Roxana, pin Carter Moore, Salem, :46
182 - Championship: J'Ramuel Holman, Cahokia, dec. Ty Carter, Red Bud, 13-11. Third place: Kannon King, Salem, pin Canaan Cook, Wood River, :34
195 - Championship: Isaac Phipps, Cahokia, pin Jonah Tanner, Pinckneyville, :51. Third place: Wyatt Hamilton, Red Bud, pin Ethan Ledbetter, Sparta, 3:49
220 - Championship: James Herring, Roxana, dec. Drake Champlin, Wood River, 5-2. Third place: Quinterrous Jones, Cahokia, pin Jayden Jones, Sparta, 2:34
285 - Championship: Jason Dowell, Cahokia, major dec. Chase Allen, Roxana, 10-2. Third place: Ricky Eastern, Althoff, pin Landun Schultz, Carlyle, 5:32.