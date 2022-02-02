As a major winter storm punishes most of Illinois, a disaster declaration remains in place. The hardest hit area is expected to be portions of Central Illinois with snow projections approaching 18 inches by the time the storm winds down on Thursday. Locally, the totals are still adding up.
Illinois Department of Transportation Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z the forecast he’s using indicates we’re still in for up to a foot of additional snow, plus other impacts for up to 18 hours after the snow ends.
Godfrey Director of Maintenance Jim Lewis tells The Big Z one of the biggest obstacles in snow removal are the cars parked on neighborhood streets.
This winter storm is producing some of the heaviest snowfall seen in this area in years.