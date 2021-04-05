Rose Marie Combs, 84, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2021 at her home. Rose was born in Bloomington/Normal, IL to John M. and Theo Miller and lived in Alton from her youth until her passing. She graduated from Marquette High School in 1954. On March 17, 1961 she married Robert L. Combs who survives. Rose raised four loving children, Julie, Stephen, Barbara and Jonathan. She had 8 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Rose was a devoted animal rescuer, an avid reader, and a lover of Broadway Musicals and Neil Diamond. She will be missed profoundly by those she loved. As per her wishes there will not be a memorial service and the family will celebrate her life privately. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an animal rescue of your choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Social Security commissioner: Accurate delivery of stimulus funds is top priority
- Teen charged with attempted murder, kidnapping
- Special ISP patrols underway in Metro East
- Walker responds to alderman’s document release, reiterates opposition to Sunnybrook development
- Property tax multiplier value increases in Macoupin County
- Stuart working to reverse increase in trailer registration fees
- Walker criticizes Goins’ campaign ties to proposed Sunnybrook development
- Roy “Alex” Gibson
- New state law allows ballot drop boxes, curbside voting
- Local unions take issue with Walker campaign statements
Print editions:
Riverbend | Granite City