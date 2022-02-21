Robert Earl Kutter, 57, passed away 1:31 pm, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born January 29, 1965 in Alton, he was the son of Harold, Sr. and Betty (Davis) Kutter.
Robert had worked seven years at Wood River Bowl and then 16 years for Dollar General Corp.
Surviving are a brother, Kenneth, Sr. (Linda) Kutter of Wood River; niece, Lena Robeen; and nephew, Kenneth Kutter, Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold Kutter, Jr.
Graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 am, Friday, March 4 in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.