The decision to remove a road sign honoring a convicted cop killer could violate the First Amendment.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has not said why and under what circumstances a road sign honoring Kevin Johnson was removed from I-44 westbound at Lindbergh, except to say they are “investigating” the application for its ‘Adopt a Highway’ program. Johnson admitted to shooting and killing Kirkwood Officer William McEntee in 2005 and was executed last November.
The sign was removed last Saturday after complaints on social media that Johnson was not worthy of being honored because of his criminal behavior.
But some are arguing that signs re generally protected free speech, except if the sign is likely to incite violence.
MoDOT’s administrative rules say that recent criminals and those incarcerated “are not eligible.” But others counter that the rule may only apply to the group applying for the application, not the person they want to honor. Friends and family applied for the sign after Johnson’s execution.