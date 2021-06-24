The Stadium Theater in Jerseyville will be the site of a marquee lighting and ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday. At 8 p.m., the public is invited to attend the brief ceremony as the new marquee is lit up following an extensive rehab project.
The theater was the first recipient of the Jerseyville Commercial Building Improvement Grant program. Theater owner Steve Dougherty tells The Big Z they have given the vintage sign brighter lights.
The theater has three screens, and there will be more parking available soon, as an old building across the street is being demolished and the lot razed. The movie hotline is (618) 498-4711. For updated information about the theater, click here: westsidecinema.com/stadium-theater
(Copyright WBGZ Radio / www. Advantagenews.com)